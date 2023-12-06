Meghan Markle, Thomas Markle's relationship 'beyond repair'

Thomas Markle and Meghan Markle's relationship is predicted to take time to fix

Meghan Markle’s relationship with her father Thomas Markle will reportedly not improve with time.

According to relationship expert Louella Alderson, while speaking to The Mirror, the Duchess of Sussex’s issues with her father will continue to remain if her father will lay bare private information to the public.

She said: "There are still unresolved issues between them, and it's unlikely they will be able to mend their relationship anytime soon if Thomas Markle keeps sharing private information.”

She predicted that the father daughter duo would have trouble moving forward from their past as there have been ‘multiple’ instances where they felt ‘hurt’.

"Their relationship could very well be beyond repair at this point, as there have been multiple instances of betrayal and hurt between them."

However, she said that there was a chance for the father-daughter duo to put the past behind them but admitted that it would take "a lot of forgiveness".

"It's possible for relationships to mend and heal over time, but ultimately, it will depend on both parties being willing to put in effort and work towards reconciliation.

"It would take a lot of forgiveness and understanding from Meghan to repair her relationship with her father, and it's unclear if she is ready or willing to do so at this point."