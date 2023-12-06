Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's love story takes flight in New York

Taylor Swift was spotted back in New York City earlier this week after enjoying what appeared to be several days of romantic outings with her Kansas City Chiefs tight end beau, Travis Kelce, in Kansas City,

The singer was snapped leaving her apartment building Tuesday evening with her signature red lipstick, which she wears so well with her cat-eye makeup and stunning diamond teardrop earrings.

The thirty-three-year-old Grammy winner arrived back in New York City on Tuesday morning, capping an exciting and passionate weekend with her significant other.

Swift was reportedly seen heading out to dinner with friends in the West Village area, where she was also seen enjoying a night out with Kelce over the weekend. The couple was photographed holding hands as they exited The Waverly Inn on Sunday night.

This latest sighting comes just a few days after Swift and Kelce were seen enjoying a romantic dinner together at Nobu in New York City. The two were also seen attending Saturday Night Live together that same weekend.

Swift and Kelce have been linked since early October, when they were first spotted having dinner together in Los Angeles. They have since been seen enjoying each other's company on several occasions, including attending a concert together and going on a romantic getaway to Cabo San Lucas.