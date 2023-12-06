Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'will resist giving up' their royal titles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desist to give up on ‘royal titles’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down from their senior royal roles back in 2022, might find it difficult to survive if the couple loses their royal titles.

In a conversation with GB News, Katie Nicholl, a royal commentator shared that there's a possibility that the decision to strip them of their titles "may be made through the Houses of Parliament."

She added that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will do every possible thing to save their titles.

Katie continued, "without the 'Duke and Duchess', they're just Harry and Meghan, and that simply doesn't carry the same amount of weight."

"So I think it's a case of wait and see what's going to happen on that," she added.

The above comments came after Meghan's 'mouthpiece' Omid Scobie sparked the alleged 'royal racists' controversy.

For the unversed, in a Dutch version of his book, Omid allegedly revealed th names of two royal figures, who were involved in unethical conversations about Prince Archie's skin colour.

However, he later denied the claims, saying, "The book is in several languages, and unfortunately I do not speak Dutch. But if there are translation errors, I'm sure the publishers will have it under control."

The royal biographer added that he only wrote and edited the English version. "There's never been no version that I've produced that has names in it."