Janhvi Kapoor gushes over sister Khushi's 'grand debut' in 'The Archies'

Janhvi Kapoor gushes over Khushi Kapoor's 'grand debut' in 'The Archies'

Khushi Kapoor’s family cheered on for her at the premiere of Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film, The Archies.

She was joined by Janhvi Kapoor, brother Arjun, and father Boney Kapoor among others on the red carpet of her upcoming debut film.

The Roohi actress took to her Instagram Stories to cheer on for her sister, gushing over her being 'magical,' alongside a photo of the two embracing each other.

The Bawaal actress wrote, "The sunshine of my life and now sunshine in cinema. You are magical."



Meanwhile, Khushi's step-sister Anshula Kapoor extended heartfelt emotions for the actress, writing, "Feeling too many feelings watching this one literally fly on the big screen.

"ILYSM my Khushi. You've absolutely killed it. Couldn't take my eyes off you," she gushed.

Boney Kapoor also shared a photo from the premiere, captioning it as: "All set for Khushi's first film The Archies premiere."

Khushi’s debut film, the Hindi adaptation of The Archie comics has been directed by Zoya Akhtar, who is also the co-producer along with Reema Kagti, and Sharad Devarajan under the flagship of Tiger Baby and Graphic India.

The film will be released on streaming giant Netflix on December 7.

Janhvi and Khushi are Boney Kapoor’s children with his second wife, Sridevi. Janhvi Kapoor is 'quite' known for her work as an actress.

She starred in films like Roohi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ghost Stories, and Goodluck Jerry.

Janhvi made her debut with Dhadak, starring alongside Ishaan Khatter. The actress was last seen in Bawaal, sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan.