Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen can’t be more 'proud' as parents

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen wish daughter Vivian on birthday

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen can’t praise their daughter Vivian more on her birthday.



To celebrate their only daughter Vivian Brady's eleventh birthday, the ex-couples individually posted on Instagram.

The 46-year-old former football player wrote, "Happy 11th birthday to the sweetest little angel in my life!" above a string of photos of himself and his daughter.

The pleased father posted a number of selfies with Vivian along with some amusing images of his preteen.

"Watching you grow into the amazing person you are brings me so much joy. You are always a bright star, to all of us," Brady wrote. "Keep shining girlie girl, and never stop being the special, unique person you are. I Love you to the moon and back!"

Bündchen, 43, also posted a carousel of pictures with Vivian, captioning, "Happy birthday my little sunshine! I am so proud of you in every way. Thank you for making my life so much brighter! Te amo muito."



The look-alike mother and daughter pair can be seen cuddling in bed, doing yoga positions, and riding horses together in the photos.

Additionally, Bündchen shared a photo of Vivian and her 13-year-old son Benjamin Brady cuddling up under enormous "11" balloons.

Brady and Bündchen were married for 13 years when they were divorced in October 2022. Together, they share custody of their two kids. Brady shares his 16-year-old kid Jack with his former partner, Bridget Moynahan.

