Julia Roberts’ surprising reaction to Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce romance

Julia Roberts shares reaction to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance

Julia Roberts has recently reacted to Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce romance.



Speaking to Extra TV at the NYC premiere of new movie Leave the World Behind, Roberts talked about sports as the journalist questioned the actress, “Now what about Kansas City?”

To this, My Best Friend’s Wedding star replied, “I know, I love them too.”

“And you're a big Taylor fan, too,” asked the reported and Roberts said, “Oh, yes.”

When asked about their nickname should be, “Taylor and Travis?”

The Oscar winner outrightly stated, “I think let’s just let them be the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Roberts is not the only celebrity who has shown no interest over the new couple. Katy Perry, Hilarie Burton and Gigi Hadid have also not commented on the pair.

Earlier, OK! reported that the couple is “still going strong” as Swift attended Kelce’s latest game in Wisconsin.



A source told the outlet, “Taylor and Travis have the next few months completely laid out. They don’t want to start their relationship off with big gaps [in time spent apart].”

“They’re trying to be as much like a regular couple as possible. They love [getting together] with their families and friends, but right now, what they value above all else is alone time,” added an insider.