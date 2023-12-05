Angelina Jolie breaks silence on retirement plans from Hollywood following health woes

Angelina Jolie discusses about leaving acting, calls Hollywood a 'shallow' place

Angelina Jolie has recently hinted at retirement from Hollywood after sharing her health was affected amid Brad Pitt divorce.

In an exclusive interview with WSJ. Magazine for their December/January digital cover, Angelina discussed the importance of healing for her and her family.

“We had to heal,” said the 48-year-old.

The Tomb Raider actress continued, “There are things we needed to heal from.”

Reflecting on her split in 2018, Angelina revealed, “My body reacts very strongly to stress. My blood sugar goes up and down. I suddenly had Bell's palsy six months before my divorce.”

However, the actress opened up about stepping away from Hollywood, explaining, “I wouldn't be an actress today. When I was starting out, it wasn't as much of an expectation to be as public, to share so much.”

Describing Hollywood as ‘shallow’, Angelina mentioned, “Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place.”

“So, you seek authenticity,” noting how “it's part of what happened after my divorce. I lost the ability to live and travel as freely”.

Dishing out her plans of retirement, Angelina disclosed, “I will move when I can,” adding she would like to spend more time in her home in Cambodia.

Meanwhile, the actress recalled falling in love with the country while filming Lara croft: Tomb Raider back in 2000.

For the unversed, Angelina also adopted her eldest son Maddox from the country in 2002, followed by his younger brother Pax from neighbouring Vietnam in 2007.