Prince Harry's lawyer makes big statement about Duke's security, safety

Prince Harry had his taxpayer-funded protection removed after he stepped down

Prince Harry's lawyer has made big statement about Prince Harry's security and safety, saying 'the risk the Duke faces 'arises from his birth and ongoing status, as the son of HM The King.'

The Duke of Sussex's barrister Shaheed Fatima KC has claimed that Harry and Meghan need the security more than anybody as Harry challenged the Home Office over its decision to strip him of armed police guards when he visits Britain.

At the start of Tuesday's High Court challenge, Harry's lawyer said: 'This case is about the right to safety and security of a person, there could not be a right of greater importance to any of us.'



To share the details, she continued: 'The claimant's consistent position has been - and remains - that he should be given state security in light of the threats/risks he faces.'

The barrister went on saying that the king Charles's younger son is 'plainly' part of the group that Ravec, the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures, has to consider.

'The effect of the February 20 decision is that Ravec is only required to consider protective security for the Duke of Sussex when he visits the UK,' the lawyer added.

She continued: 'The claimant's consistent position has been - and remains - that he should be given state security in light of the threats/risks he faces.'



The barrister later said the Duke is 'plainly' part of the group that Ravec - the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures - has to consider.

Meghan Markle's husband Harry had his taxpayer-funded protection removed after he stepped down as senior working royal and relocated to Montecito with his family.

The Duke, in his statement, says he does not feel safe to bring his family to Britain without police protection, adding that private bodyguards cannot match the powers and intelligence-gathering capacity of the police.

This week's case in London will consider the February 2020 decision by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures, known as Ravec, to withdraw his automatic right to such protection.