Spotify cuts ties with two of its most popular podcasts

Spotify is canceling two of its most acclaimed podcasts, Heavyweight and Stolen. The company said that the cancellations are part of a broader shift away from in-house productions.

Both shows will be allowed to finish out their current seasons, but they will not be renewed.

Heavyweight is a show that tells stories about people who are trying to resolve past regrets. It is hosted by Jonathan Goldstein, who has been praised for his warm and empathetic approach to storytelling.

The show has won numerous awards, including a Peabody Award and a Webby Award.

Stolen is a show that tells stories about Indigenous people and the injustices they have faced. The show is hosted by Connie Walker, who is a member of the Navajo Nation.

Stolen has been praised for its in-depth reporting and its commitment to giving a voice to marginalized communities. The show won a Pulitzer Prize in 2023 for its second season, which was about Canada's residential schools for Indigenous children.

The cancellations of the shows are part of a larger trend at Spotify. The company has been shifting its focus away from original programming and towards licensing existing podcasts.

This is likely a cost-saving measure, as producing original podcasts can be expensive.

Spotify has defended its decision to cancel the shows, saying that it is necessary to make sure that the company is investing in the most successful podcasts.

The company says that it is still committed to supporting talented storytellers, and that it will continue to invest in original podcasts that are resonating with listeners.