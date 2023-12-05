Nicolas Cage start to ‘cement’ a plan for retirement from acting: More inside

Nicolas Cage addresses his retirement from acting: Deets inside

Nicolas Cage has recently opened up about retiring from movies, saying, only “three or four more movies” left in his career.



In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Ghost Rider actor explained he’s “now beginning to cement a plan for retirement”.

“I may have three or four more movies left in me,” remarked the 59-year-old.

Cage stated, “I do feel I’ve said what I’ve had to say with cinema. I think I took film performance as far as I could.”

“I want to say bye on a high note,” he added.

Cage, who turns 60 in January, mentioned, “I was taking stock of how much time I had left. I thought, ‘OK, my dad died at 75, I’m going to be turning 60. If I’m lucky, I have maybe a good 15 years and hopefully more.”

“What do I want to do with those 15 years, using my father as the model? It occurred very clearly to me that I want to spend time with my family,” he noted.

Reflecting on his career, the National Treasure actor pointed out, “It’s time to look at the immersive streaming experience. I don’t know. I have to look for the next step and I haven’t found it yet.”

He told the outlet, “I do want to get much more severe and stringent in my selection process. But I want to look ahead. I want to see what’s next.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Cage appeared in number of new movies this year, including The Retirement Plan, Renfield, The Flash, Sympathy For The Devil and Dream Scenario.