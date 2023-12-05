Lily Allen latest move shuts down split rumours with husband David Harbour

David Harbour admitted that their relationship was affected by the actors’ strike which ended last month

Lily Allen was once again seen wearing her wedding ring while taking a stroll in New York.

The 38-year-old singer and actress had been photographed without it just over a week ago, following her husband David Harbour, 48, addressing rumours of a potential split.

Lily, a mother of two, appeared at ease in an oversized padded coat paired with camouflage trousers and Nike trainers. Sporting her recently added long red hair extensions, she proudly displayed her sizable sparkler.

This public appearance follows David's assurance that their relationship is thriving, countering speculation about their romance triggered by fans noticing Lily was no longer following him on Instagram.

He did admit that their relationship was affected by the actors’ strike which ended last month, telling PEOPLE: 'Let me tell you, my wife likes when I go to work because it's nice for her to have her life and me to have my life and for us not to just annoy each other by being around all the time.

'We have these two kids, and it's so great,” Harbour added, referring to his stepchildren, Allen’s daughters Ethel, 11 and Marnie, 10. 'We get to raise them and stuff, and as our marriage continues, we grow closer and closer.'