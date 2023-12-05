Emma Willis emerges as most ‘favourite’ choice to replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning

Emma previously hosted Big Brother during its previous run on Channel 5, while Rylan

Emma Willis is now the frontrunner according to bookmakers to step into Holly Willoughby's This Morning presenting role, following her impressive appearance on Monday's show.

The seasoned presenter commenced the week alongside Rylan Clark, a familiar face from their collaboration five years ago on the recently revived reality show, Big Brother.

Emma, 47, previously hosted Big Brother during its previous run on Channel 5, while Rylan, 35, fronted the sister show Bit On The Side. The duo has also co-hosted This Morning in the past.

Emma took over from Cat Deeley, who shared hosting duties with Rylan earlier this month, marking a series of part-time presenters since Willoughby's sudden departure in October.

Her undeniable popularity hasn't gone unnoticed by bookmakers, with Ladbrokes offering odds of 11/10 for her to secure the coveted presenting role permanently.

Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes stated, 'Emma Willis made a major impact on This Morning today and after instantly sparking a flurry of bets, she is the new favorite to replace Holly Willoughby.'

Other contenders in the odds include show regular Alison Hammond at 2/1, Josie Gibson at 5/2, Rochelle Humes at 6/1, Kate Garraway at 10/1, and Storm Huntley at 14/1. Abbey Clancy and Angela Scanlon are tied at 16/1.

Fans have already expressed their desire for Rylan and Emma to become permanent presenters following Holly Willoughby's abrupt departure.

One user on X (formerly known as Twitter) wrote, 'This Morning is so much better with Emma and Rylan presenting together! They need to be the permanent presenters from now on, please.'