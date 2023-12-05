Brooklyn Beckham celebrates 'Throuple' anniversary with wife Nicola Peltz and Selena Gomez

Brooklyn Beckham toasts anniversary with wife Nicola Peltz and Selena Gomez.

Brooklyn Beckham sent his fans into a whirlwind of speculation on Monday as he marked what he dubbed the 'throuple' anniversary with his wife Nicola Peltz and Selena Gomez.

In a cozy Instagram snapshot, Brooklyn had his arm around Nicola's waist, while Selena stood alongside the couple, her hand appearing to rest on Brooklyn's back.

Despite the confusion stemming from the term 'anniversary,' given Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot in April, not December, the aspiring chef, aged 24, sparked a flurry of comments.

Fans flooded the comment section, questioning if they were indeed a 'throuple,' while others simply reveled in the joy of seeing the trio together again.

One fan speculated, "Okay, he could be joking, but I really believe these 3 are in a relationship together."

Another expressed their confusion, stating, "Selena being there is so random," while another dubbed them their 'favorite throuple.'

The trio made a striking appearance at the annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Nicola Peltz stole the spotlight in an elegant peach evening gown with a cinched waist and off-the-shoulder detailing.

Brooklyn complemented his wife in a classic black tuxedo suit, his neck tattoo peeking from beneath the unbuttoned collar of his crisp white dress shirt.

Meanwhile Gomez turned heads in a stunning black gown featuring a floor-sweeping train and a silver sequined halter and off-the-shoulder neckline.



