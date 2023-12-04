Will Smith dubs fame in Hollywood as a ‘monster’

Will Smith shares his thoughts on fame in Hollywood

Will Smith has recently reflected on fame in Hollywood.



Speaking at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia over the weekend, the Oscar discussed about his relationship with being popular and his personal missions.

“Fame is a unique monster,” said Smith via Deadline.

The King Richard actor continued, “I've had to be really careful.”

“You can't get excited when everybody is saying good things about you, because the more you take when people are saying good things about you, the more hurt you're gonna be when people are saying bad things about you,” explained Smith.

The Emancipation actor revealed he’s learned through previous “adversities” which is why he has to “be clear about who I am and what I am attempting to do in the world”.

Smith pointed out, “I can't need others to applaud for me to stay focused on my mission. I have always wanted to put good into the world.”

“I have always wanted to make people smile. I have always been devoted to the process of joy and inspiration,” stated the Men In Black actor.

Smith further said, “I am in the process of perfecting my virtue. I would say the greatest thing that has happened is I have been deeply humbled and deeply inspired to perfect my light.”

“And that's what this next phase of my life is going to be — perfecting and shining my light as brightly as I can, on as many people as I can,” he added.