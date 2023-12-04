Did Vanessa Hudgens secretly marry fiancé Cole Tucker in Mexico?

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker announced their engagement in February this year

Vanessa Hudgens and fiancé Cole Tucker secretly tied the knot over the weekend, according to multiple reports.

Just ten months after announcing their engagement, whispers are circulating that Hudgens, 34, and Tucker, 27, have officially gotten married, per multiple reports and internet sleuths putting two and two together.

Most notably, sources spilled to showbiz publication Just Jared via the Daily Mail that the High School Musical star and the baseball player made it official in Tulum, Mexico over the weekend.

In fact, a photo circulating on X (previously Twitter) even showed Hudgens standing barefoot on the beach in what was presumably her wedding dress.

But that wasn’t all, as Hudgens’ former HSM co-star and close friend, Monique Coleman, posted a video to her Instagram stories on Sunday from Tulum, Mexico, captioning it, “Last morning in paradise [crying face emoji].”

The video showed the beautiful beach scenery from the Amansala Resort and Spa

If the couple did indeed secretly say “I do,” the news doesn’t come as a surprise as just a few months ago in May on the Drew Barrymore Show, Hudgens expressed that she “kind of” wants “to elope” due to the stress of wedding planning.

“It’s hard. Finding a venue is tough. I’m lost. I don’t know,” she admitted.

Hudgens and Tucker have yet to officially confirm the news.