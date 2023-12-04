Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Animal’ to release on Netflix?

Ranbir Kapoor mesmerises fans with powerful performance in ‘Animal’

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is all set to release on the popular streaming giant Netflix.



As per India Today, the extended version of the action-crime movie is expected to release on the OTT platform in 2024.

Interestingly, the official Instagram page of Netflix has shared charming photos of the Bollywood heartthrob on the release day of his highly intense project.



"Just Ranbir Kapoor gazing into your eyes, that's the post. You're welcome," the post reads.



Ranbir, who played an alpha male character in his newly released movie, garnered praise for his impeccable acting skills.



One fan wrote on X, "I'll say this OPENLY RKs Portrayal as Ranvijay Singh Balbir was so Convincing I hated him at some points. The Conviction in his Acting, SALUTE you SUPERSTAR."



"Ranbir Kapoor gives new definition to alpha male characters. He outperformed himself in both intense and action scenes," another chimed in.

As per Pinkvilla, Animal, which hit the big screens on December 1, earned approximately $40.50 million (INR 340 crore) at the global box office.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial also features Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol with ensemble cast.

