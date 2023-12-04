Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah plays chauffeur to ex Nicolas Berggruen at Vas Morgan's birthday

Noor Alfallah radiates chic vibes in all-black at Vas Morgan's swanky birthday bash.

Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah made a bold fashion statement at Vas Morgan's extravagant birthday party.

Denying any wedding bells with 83-year-old boyfriend Al Pacino, Alfallah showcased her sleek style in an edgy black leather bomber jacket paired with a lacy black top.

In a surprising twist, her old flame, 62-year-old billionaire Nicolas Berggruen, was right there with a dapper look – a black suit, T-shirt, and slip-on shoes.



The duo, who once dated post-Noor's year-long romance with Mick Jagger, seemed to have transitioned into a friendship, attending a Sting concert together in October.

Nicolas, founder of the Berggruen Institute, brings intellect to their connection, with a mission to reshape political and social institutions.

Amidst rumors of tension in Noor's relationship with Al Pacino, the couple filed a custody agreement in September for their six-month-old son, Roman.

Noor gains full physical custody, with the Oscar winner contributing $30,000 monthly and additional support based on his annual income.

Despite the legal move, the couple's publicist, Stan Rosenberg, affirms their togetherness, evident in Noor's recent Instagram Stories featuring Pacino at her birthday celebration.



