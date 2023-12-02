Jesse Palmer spills on possibility of 'The Golden Bachelorette'

Jesse Palmer is keeping the flicker of hope burning for the expansion of the Golden Bachelor universe.

The 45-year-old television personality recently capped off season 1 of The Bachelor spin-off, which saw the 71-year-old Gerry Turner get a second shot at love.

Speaking to Life & Style, Palmer played coy when asked about the possibility of the Bachelorette rendition of the show.

“I hope so,” the former professional football player enthused. “That’s out of my paygrade, but I think that would be great.”

He continued: “From Gerry’s season, there are a lot of very good candidates. Everyone is just trying to digest The Golden Bachelor.

“But who knows, maybe Golden Paradise at a retirement community in Naples, Florida. I’m all for it,” Palmer teased.

When asked if any celebrities reached out to him to star in the next Golden Bachelor or Bachelorette, the sports commentator said, “I actually have been contacted … but I can’t say who.”

“They are from the TV host and athlete worlds,” claimed Palmer.

Elsewhere in the interview, Palmer also dished on the best advice he received from Gerry during the filming of the show.

“He told me to tell my wife I love her everyday, because one day you won’t be able to do that anymore. And it’s important to share your feelings. It’s something I’ve really tried to be more mindful of,” he shared.