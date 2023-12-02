Kanye West 'pushes away' wife Bianca Censori over suspicion she's using him

Kanye West has begun having reservations about his marriage to Bianca Censori nearly one year after their wedding.

The Donda rapper married his employee at Yeezy in an intimate ceremony in California in December last year.

Since then, the pair has remained inseparable, making their mark with uncomfortable PDA in different countries across the globe.

However, signs of trouble brewing became apparent when Censori was reported to have jetted off solo to Australia, while the fashion mogul stayed behind to work on music.

According to reports, West and Censori had been taking time apart before their recent reunion in Dubai.

However, things are still not as smooth as they seem; a source told In Touch that the Power rapper feels “[Bianca] is taking advantage of his generosity,” by “burning a hole through his credit cards and using cash to buy jewelry and designer bags.”

The father-of-four is also understood to be prioritizing his kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, over the young architect.

“Kanye’s been focusing on his kids [North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4] and pushing Bianca away. Kanye is hot and cold, and he’s gone cold on Bianca,” the insider added.