Timothée Chalamet shimmer at ‘Wonka’ premiere after secret date with Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet shimmers in sheer top at 'Wonka' premiere

Timothée Chalamet set the world abright with his shimmering look.



The Dune star made yet another fashion statement on Friday when he walked the red carpet for the Paris premiere of his next film Wonka.

The 27-year-old actor opted for yet another outfit from Tom Ford's spring/summer 2024 women's runway collection. For the City of Light, he wore a glittering sleeveless translucent blouse with layers of stacked sparkling threads teamed with black slacks.

On social media, Chalamet's barely-there appearance thrilled fans, but some also brought attention to the bitter cold in France, with one commenting that he was "so naturally hot he was rocking this at -3°C."

The celebrity didn't wear a shirt underneath his purple velvet Tom Ford suit in London earlier this week, suggesting he isn't bothered by the weather.

Timothée Chalamet’s sheer look comes after his girlfriend Kylie Jenner secretly joined him for a previous Wonka premiere.

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, the 26-year-old actor attended the world premiere of the new fantasy film in the city of England along with the cast and crew.

Although Kylie's absence was first extremely obvious, there have been reports that she attended an after-party for the film with a December 8 release date with Chalamet.

“Kylie was keeping a very low-profile at the party and headed to a private room to celebrate with Timothee. It was the talk of the party!” as per a source via Daily Mail.

Celebrity rumour website DeuxMoi verified the sighting as well, pointing out that the star of The Kardashians did not attend the movie screening but instead attended the celebration with the actor.