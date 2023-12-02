America Ferrara speaks up about body image perception in Hollywood

America Ferrara reflects on Hollywood's view of imperfect body in a new magazine interview

America Ferrera has recently spoken up about body image perception in her early career in Hollywood.



In a new interview with Elle magazine, America said, “What’s so insane is, you go back and look, and I had a very average-size body.”

“And so, the idea that people were looking at me and saying, ‘That's curvy’ is crazy. Not that I care, but that's insane we thought that was so groundbreaking,” dished the Barbie star.

America added, “I was Hollywood's version of imperfect, which seems so ridiculous.”

The Ugly Betty actress talked about similar treatment other stars faced in the industry, stating, “I don't feel alone in that either.”

“There are so many women who were called brave, just because they are people in bodies,” remarked the 39-year-old.

America believed that her experience would lead to bring change in the industry.

“What I continue to wish for my career, and women's careers and people of colour’s careers is that we don’t have to exist inside of these boxes or these lanes – that we don't have to be relegated to represent just the thing that the culture wants us to represent,” explained the Dumb Money actress.

America added, “I want to be more of who I am as a person and make art that isn't about the dominant conversation people have wanted to have about me because I'm a woman who doesn't fit into stereotypical Hollywood.”