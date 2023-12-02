Desperate Housewives’ Felicity Huffman speaks up on college scandal

Felicity Huffman spent 11 days in jail!

Felicity Huffman has for the first time opened up about serving prison for 11 days in 2019.

It was for a college admission scandal, in which high-profile parents bribed or cheated using illegal forms to get their children admission in elite schools, such as Yale, Georgetown, and USC.

The Desperate Housewives star in particular fabricated SAT scores for her daughter Sophia.

She worked with a college counselor called Rick Singer, who was an expert of his field and suggested that her child won’t be able to make it into a good institution, then recommended falsifying techniques.

“When he slowly started to present the criminal scheme, it seemed like – and I know this seems crazy – that that was my only option to give my daughter a future,” Felicity said in an interview.

At the time, the actor had written: “I keep asking myself, why did I do this? Why did I say yes to a scheme of breaking the law and compromising my integrity? What interior forces drove me to do it? How could I abandon my own moral compass and common sense?"