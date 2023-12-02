Tom Holland has one condition to play Spider-man again?

Tom Holland to return as Spiderman

Tom Holland does seem to return to take the mantle of Spider-Man again, but he has some conditions.



Since Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland's character Peter Parker has been absent, and as the Marvel Cinematic Universe progresses, his absence becomes increasingly apparent.

The actual problem is that a sequel to the 2021 smash success hasn't been filmed or even formally added to the next release calendar, even though he hasn't been in a film in the last two years.

But the webslinger himself speculates that the company may be taking its time to discover a tale worth conveying.

At the Critics Choice Association press conference that Christina Radish of Collider attended recently, Holland shared the following information about his upcoming appearance.

“All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character,” Holland said, as per Collider.

“Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing. I feel very protective over Spider-Man.”

He further said, “I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy.”

“So, I won’t make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character.”

Holland expressed how much he still adores the part, despite the fact that the fourth Spider-Man movie doesn't seem to be near to being completed.

He said, “that said, if we can figure that out, I would be a fool not to put the suit back on again because I owe everything to Spider-Man. I love the character and the people I get to work with. So, I would love to tell another story, but I’ll only tell it if we can find the right one".