Johnny Depp attends Red Sea Film Festival after close friend Shane MacGowan's death

Johnny Depp showed resilience on the second day of the International Film Festival on Friday, despite receiving news of his friend Shane MacGowan's death.

Shane MacGowan, the legendary Irish rocker known for the iconic Christmas song Fairytale of New York, passed away 'peacefully' at 3 am on Thursday, with his wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, by his side.

MacGowan fronted The Pogues from 1982 until the band split in 2014.

The singer's family confirmed the tragic news of the singer's death. Their joint statement with The Pogues shared on X, former Twitter, read, "It is with the deepest sorrow and heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Shane MacGowan."

The statement continued, "The beloved singer died peacefully at his home at 3 am, surrounded by his wife, Victoria Mary Clarke and other love ones."

It added, "Prayers and the last rites were read which provided some much-needed comfort to his family."



Johnny and Shane had shared a close friendship spanning over three decades, with Johnny confessing to having 'fallen in love' with the star upon their initial meeting.



Despite the somber news, Johnny attended the screening of Jeanne Du Barry at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The 60-year-old star presented a polished appearance in a smart black suit as he posed on the red carpet.



