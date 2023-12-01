Gigi Hadid worries about being 'caught in cross fire' in backlash against Bradley Cooper romance

Gigi Hadid's concerns mount over backlash impacting Bradley Cooper's career.

Gigi Hadid is now grappling with concerns about potential 'collateral damage' for her rumored love interest, Bradley Cooper.

The 48-year-old actor, gearing up for the release of his new movie Maestro on December 20, is allegedly at the center of Gigi's worries, fearing the fallout could extend to impact his success during the upcoming awards season.



In an exclusive statement to DailyMail.com, a source revealed, "Not that she is making what is happening with Bradley public, but as he is embarking on his new film coming out and he is looking to get nominated, she doesn't want to ever have him answering any questions about anything she does or says."

The supermodel is reportedly planning to take a step back from the limelight to ensure the focus remains on Bradley's professional endeavors, especially as he enters a crucial period with the release of Maestro and the awards season looming ahead.

A source close to the situation shared that Gigi hopes for the public attention on her words to gradually fade away, allowing her recent apology to take effect and take stock of where things stand.

The supermodel recognizes the impact her words have had on her professional relationships, expressing a desire to mend fences, learn from the experience, and avoid being 'canceled.'



According to the insider, Gigi is now focused on getting 'back to work' while also being committed to making amends.

The source emphasized her determination to 'make things right' and highlighted her eagerness to go through the process of forgiveness.