Prince Harry will come to King Charles, Kate Middleton's defense?

Prince Harry previously denied that he or his wife Meghan had ever accused the royal family of racism

Prince Harry, who previously took a U-turn on their initial claims by denying that he or his wife had ever accused his family of racism, may voice support for the royal family again amid ongoing race row claims against his father King Charles and sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are yet to break their silence, after the Dutch translation of Omid Scobie’s book 'Endgame' identified two royals at the centre of a racism row.

King Charles and the Princess of Wales were named as the royals accused of raising questions about the skin colour of Harry and Meghan’s son, Archie, before he was born.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, during Oprah Winfrey interview, which was watched by almost 50 million people, alleged an unnamed member of the royal family of making racial comments about their son's skin colour.



However, Harry appeared taking a U-turn on the initial allegations as he denied that he or his wife had ever accused his family of racism. Instead, the Duke drew a distinction between explicit racism and unconscious bias.

In an interview with Tom Brady, Harry defend his royal relatives as he said that having grown up in the House of Windsor, he would accuse his family of unconscious bias, but not of being racist.

It's being expected that Prince Harry will again voice support for his family against the claims made by Scobie, who's considered his and Meghan Markle's friend.

The Duchess has already been issued warning amid ongoing race row over claims in "Endgame" as an expert claims that Harry and Meghan are losing the PR war against the royal family.

Scobie, in his book, has claimed that it was not one royal who made the comments about Archie's skin tone, but two. The author didn't reveal who the two individuals are, citing that British law prevents him from doing so.



However, the names of the royals were revealed in the Dutch version of his book, to which he claims it's because of "printing error".

The Daily Telegraph, citing sources close to Meghan, reports the Duchess is clear that she never intended any royals to be publicly identified. The source also denied that the letter she sent to Charles was leaked to Scobie by her or anyone in her camp.

