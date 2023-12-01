Kelly Clarkson mesmerises fans with stunning weight loss as she chats up Jennifer Garner

Kelly Clarkson flaunts her enviable shape on her talk show

Kelly Clarkson has been showcasing her slimmer figure after shedding weight earlier this year.

The 41-year-old American Idol veteran flaunted her enviable shape on her talk show, wearing a brown sweater, silky skirt, and high heels on Thursday.

The star complemented her look with bronze makeup, wore her blonde hair down, and added sparkle with gold jewelry.

Jennifer Garner, the guest for the day, discussed her latest movie, Family Switch, where members of a four-person family swap personalities.

This follows Kelly's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, being ordered to return $2.6 million for overcharged booking fees.

On the show, Garner shared that she used to do challenging work before finding success in Hollywood.

Jennifer revealed that she did laundry for her 35 male castmates to make ends meet.

She also discussed her new body-swapping Netflix movie, Family Switch, and praised her on-screen kids for outshining her and co-star Ed Helms.