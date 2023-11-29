'The Boys' spinoff set in Mexico in the works: report

The Boys is looking to expand its universe to North America.
As per reports, Amazon is gearing up to develop a Spanish-language spinoff of the dark superhero series, which will be set in Mexico City.
The upcoming spinoff will mark the third project in The Boys universe - Prime Video recently premiered first season of Gen V in September.
Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios are once again joining forces to produce the upcoming series. It will be executive produced via Kripke Enterprises along with Seth Rogen, James Weaver of Point Grey Pictures, Evan Goldberg, Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film.
Blue Beetle writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer has reportedly been enlisted to pen the screenplay.
The Boys revolves around a group of misfits fighting to expose the truth behind superhero organization known as Vought, which banks on morally corrupt superheroes, collectively called The Seven.
Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, Karl Urban, Jensen Ackles star among an extensive ensemble of cast.
Adele and Rich Paul have been romantically linked since 2021
'Kal Ho Naa Ho' featured Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles
Robert Irwin frequently shares memories of his father, Steve, who was killed by a stingray in 2006
Kelsea Ballerini first confirmed her relationship with Chase Stokes earlier this year
Diddy has been accused by three women so far, including ex Cassie, of rape and abuse
Toni Collete and Dave Galafassi announced their shock split in December 2022