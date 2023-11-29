'The Boys' spinoff set in Mexico in the works: report

'The Boys' spinoff set in Mexico in the works

The Boys is looking to expand its universe to North America.

As per reports, Amazon is gearing up to develop a Spanish-language spinoff of the dark superhero series, which will be set in Mexico City.

The upcoming spinoff will mark the third project in The Boys universe - Prime Video recently premiered first season of Gen V in September.

Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios are once again joining forces to produce the upcoming series. It will be executive produced via Kripke Enterprises along with Seth Rogen, James Weaver of Point Grey Pictures, Evan Goldberg, Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film.

Blue Beetle writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer has reportedly been enlisted to pen the screenplay.

The Boys revolves around a group of misfits fighting to expose the truth behind superhero organization known as Vought, which banks on morally corrupt superheroes, collectively called The Seven.

Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, Karl Urban, Jensen Ackles star among an extensive ensemble of cast.