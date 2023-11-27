Nina Dobrev drops cryptic video hinting ‘The Vampire Diaries’ reunion

The Vampire Diaries fans are bracing themselves for a reunion treat.

On Saturday, Nina Dobrev – the enchanting Elena Gilbert from the supernatural drama series – took to TikTok to tease a potential return to Mystic Falls, alongside other cast members including Paul Wesley, Kat Graham, Candice King, Kayla Ewell, Claire Holt, Michael Trevio, and Tyler Lockwood.

In the playful video, set to the tune of Jack Harlow’s Lovin on Me, Dobrev orchestrated a virtual phone-passing sequence with several of her former co-stars, their suspicious expressions hinting at something major in the works.

As though that wasn’t enough, the Canadian actress further captioned the video with a cheeky finger-to-the-lips emoji and a sly winky face emoji – like she’s harboring an exciting secret – alongside the hashtag #findmyiphone.

Dobrev’s teaser comes as she gears up for her highly anticipated return to Mystic Falls at Epic’s I Was Feeling Festive convention From Dec. 1 to Dec. 3 in Covington, Georgia – the very location where the iconic series was filmed.

As such, a wave of excitement washed over fans in the comments section, with one writing, “DON’T IM SCREMING,” and another expressing, “WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?”