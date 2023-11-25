Will Smith embraces Jada Pinkett on Thanksgiving following affair rumours

Will Smith embraces Jada Pinkett at Thanksgiving following affair rumours

Will Smith shared an adorable moment with Jada Pinkett at their intimate Thanksgiving celebration after denying rumours of affair with his co-star Duane Martin.

The estranged couple beamed with joy as the two celebrated the yearly festival with their children.

Jada shared lovely moments from their family's wholesome get together on her Instagram handle.

In the shared monochromatic photos, Will can be seen embracing Jada, who recently reveled that the pair have been living separately for the past seven years in her memoir, Worthy.

The Pursuit of Happyness star and the renowned talk show host also affectionately posed with their children in the latest pictures.

Earlier, the Aladdin actor's former assistant Brother Bilaal claimed that he found Will and his The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Duane engaged in an intimate act in the latter’s dressing room.

In response to the allegations, Will's representative told TMZ that, "This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false."