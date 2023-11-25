Kris Wu sentenced for multiple rape charges, 13 years of prison ahead

No reprieve for Kris Wu: court upholds punishment for serial rape charges.

Almost a year after being sentenced to 13 years in prison for raping multiple women and group licentiousness, ex-pop star Kris Wu’s “not guilty” appeal has been officially rejected, sealing his fate.

The final case ruling was delivered on Friday by the Beijing No. 3 Intermediate People’s Court located in China’s capital.

It was announced in the hearing room, “Kris Wu violated the will of women and took advantage of the drunkenness of multiple victims to have sexual relations with them. His behavior constituted the crime of rape.”

The former member of South Korean boy band EXO was detained in July 2021 after an eighteen-year-old Chinese student accused him of inducing her in sex acts. Several other girls, including minors, were also named as his victims.

The court noted that Wu had gathered a crowd to engage in lewd activities, where he played the role of ringleader, which confirmed the original ruling on the charge of group licentiousness.

This case, marked by its severity, highlights a rare instance where a substantial punishment has been handed out for a serious crime. “If he was let out, I have not a single shred of doubt that he would repeat. Being kept away from women and young girls is what needed to happen,” writes a commentator.