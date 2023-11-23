Meghan Markle becomes style inspiration to celebrities

Meghan Markle's beautiful bright red dress copied by other stars

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has become style inspiration to many as her iconic bright red dress is being copied by several stars.

The Duchess of Sussex turned heads with her stunning appearance in beautiful bright red dress when she graced the Mountbatten Festival of Music alongside her husband Prince Harry in 2020.

The former Hollywood star appeared to be a supermodel inexpensive designer's gown, featuring a figure-skimming fit and an eye-catching cape detail.

Meghan elevated her look with a pair of matching red suede heels and her statement earrings. She also carried a clutch of her favourite brand to show of her elegance.

However, Meghan's dress has inspired many TV and media personalities as they could not stop copying the Duchess.

Former Sky Sports News presenter Kirsty Gallacher took a leaf out of the Duchess' book when she attended the Global's Make Some Noise Charity Gala in London earlier this week.

Canadian actress and author Evangeline Lilly also wore the same to a Jhpiego Event in Los Angeles in 2022.

Australian comedian Rebel Wilson has also been spotted turning up the heat in the red gown when she was spotted wearing Meghan's favourite dress at red carpet event for the "Pooch Perfect" show she starred in.

English actress Hannah Waddingham also rocked the same dress in a midi-length version to the Television Academy's Reception held in honour of the 73rd Emmy Award Nominees in Los Angeles in 2021