Serena Williams gives peek into motherhood: 'Not as glamourous as you think'

Serena Williams is opening up about her experience as a mother.



The 42-year-old tennis icon posted a humorous TikTok video depicting herself as a parent on Wednesday. The video began with her posing in the black sequin gown with puff sleeves that she wore at the most recent 2023 CFDA Awards.

Then, in a moment that would resonate with parents everywhere, the camera cut to her pumping breast milk while exhaling deeply.

“What my life is really like… It’s not as glamorous as you think,” the mother-of-two wrote in her caption.

Williams, whose husband, software entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, shares daughters Olympia, 6, and three-month-old Adira, disclosed earlier this month that Olympia is "navigating" being Adira's elder sister.

"She loves it," Williams told Entertainment Tonight at the CFDA Awards. "Adira's like a tiny little baby, so Olympia just calls her her little sis."

Williams told the magazine that Olympia "prayed for a sister," but she also admitted that she was a little "worried" about Adira's arrival.

“I was like, 'OK, I don't know if I can like anyone as much as I love Olympia,'" Williams said. "I was really nervous about that. But I feel like it all worked out."