Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘derail’ King Charles’ ambitious plans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to be causing troubles in King Charles plans to run the monarchy in his vision.



Ever since Charles has ascended to the throne, he has taken steps to ‘slim down’ the monarchy in a bid to alleviate the financial burden on the Crown, and keeping in mind the cost-of-living crisis in the UK.

When the then-Prince Charles decided on his plans for his reign, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were still in the fold. However, in the current reign, apart from Prince William and Kate Middleton, there is no working royal under 70, who can take on the mammoth task of numerous royal engagements.

Royal author Gareth Russell pointed out to GB News that the exit of Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have disrupted the Charles’ plans.

“When then-Prince Charles first talked about a slimmed-down monarchy, Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother were still alive,” Russell said. “So, not only did you have a monarch, but you also had the monarch’s sibling, and a significant number of George V’s grandchildren were still working royals at that stage.”

Noting that the Royal Family was “quite large at the start of the 20th century,” Russell noted that Charles never intended to function without his younger son.

“The King had always, I think, intended to have both of his sons and their spouses whoever they may be senior working royals,” the author continued. “Because of the very different choices by the Duke of York and the Duke of Sussex, for a variety of reasons, there are three senior royals who are no longer working royals.”

Russell shared that the only way the royals can work is if they “cut back” on charities they patronise or “recruit three extra royals which would be the Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie and their cousin Lady Louise.”