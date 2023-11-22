Jim Carrey will not return for the ‘Grinch’ sequel

Jim Carrey announced last year that he was retiring from Hollywood

Jim Carrey has no plans to return to the big screen despite reports suggesting his appearance in an upcoming festive movie.

A report from Giant Freaking Robot shared that the 61-year-old actor was set to return for The Grinch 2, once again playing Dr. Seuss’ most famous and ill-tempered creation.

However, the Ace Ventura: Pet Detective alum’s rep refuted the claims to People Magazine.

“There is no truth to Jim reprising his role as the Grinch in a sequel to The Grinch,” Carrey’s rep said.

The report about Carrey reprising his role came a year after the actor shared his plans to retire from Hollywood.

Carrey told Access Hollywood that he was “fairly serious” about “retiring” from acting.

“If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink, that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road. But I’m taking a break,” he said at the time.

“I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life, and I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough,” he added.

“I’ve done enough. I am enough.”