Who is Kim Kardashian dating?

Kim Kardashian has been linked with Odell Beckham Jr. since earlier this year

Kim Kardashian has kept her fans guessing about her relationship status since her split from Pete Davidson last year.

Most recently, the reality TV star sparked headlines for her rumoured romance with NBA star Odell Beckham Jr.; however, there hasn’t been any confirmation from either side.

The SKIMS mogul has been one of the most anticipated bachelorettes since her divorce from ex-husband Kanye West in 2021.

After being declared legally single in February 2021, Kim was already dating 30-year-old Pete by the end of the year.

It’s unclear why the two of them split, however, the socialite swore off of dating younger guys after their breakup in August last year.

During an October episode of The Kardashians Season 4, the multi-hyphenate star insisted that she is now looking for a “more age appropriate” boyfriend.

It is pertinent to note that Beckham only marked his 31st birthday earlier this month; the athlete fueled romance rumors with Kim after she turned up at the star-studded birthday bash.

A tipster also told celebrity gossip account, DeuxMoi, that the American Horror Story star has also been “spending some time with a very well-known rapper lately, which includes visits to his house.”

It’s unclear which rapper is the insider referring, though rest assured The Kardashians star is certainly keeping her options wide open.