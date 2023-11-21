Josh Gad gives exciting updates on two more ‘Frozen’ sequels: ‘It’s pretty mind-blowing’

Frozen is officially getting not one but two more sequels.

On Monday’s episode of The View, Josh Gad – the voice actor for everyone’s favourite magical snowman Olaf – was discussing his new Broadway show Gutenberg! The Musical when he teased some exciting updates about the Frozen 3 and the recently–announced Frozen 4.

“Apparently, there are two Frozen sequels in development right now – surprise!” Gad revealed, adding that he himself was surprised at the news.

“And I know Jennifer Lee who wrote and directed the first two, is hard at work with the team right now,” he further revealed of Lee’s involvement, who is not set to direct the third movie.

“I’ve heard a little bit and I can tell you guys, it’s pretty mind-blowing what’s coming. It’s pretty exciting,” the 42-year old actor teased.

Gad further revealed that many of the Frozen cast, including Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, and Jonathan Groff have joined him on Gutenberg! The Musical as guest producers.

“So, we’ll come backstage and we’ll all talk Frozen and then talk this other thing,” he concluded.

Frozen 3 is set to be released in 2025, whereas Frozen 4 was just recently announced.