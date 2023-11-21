Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Britney Spears look the same to Joe Biden

Joe Biden mixes Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Britney Spears

Joe Biden sees no difference between Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Britney Spears.



Biden, 81, appeared to mix up Britney Spears and Taylor Swift in his address on Monday, November 20, when pardoning turkeys Liberty and Bell.

He tried to make a joke about how rare it was for the birds to get this particular honour, which kept them from ending up as someone's Christmas meal when he was speaking to the assembly.

“Just to get here, Liberty and Bell had to beat some tough odds and competition. They had to work hard, to show patience and be willing to travel over 1,000 miles,” he said in his speech, per NBC News.

“You could say it’s even harder than getting a ticket to the Renaissance tour or Britney’s tour … She’s down in — it’s kind of warm in Brazil right now.”

In the end, Biden misspoke and stated Spears' name, although he was actually referring to Beyoncé and Swift's tour records. Swift, 33, began her Eras Tour earlier this month, and she is now in South America.

During the Kansas City Chiefs' bye week, Swift's beau Travis Kelce came to Argentina to see her perform.

The pop artist, who seldom cancels concerts, had to reschedule one of her shows while in Buenos Aires because of a "chaotic" downpour.

Swift travelled to Brazil the following week when she encountered yet another unusual weather event due to a heatwave.

Social media concert footage from Swift's Rio de Janeiro performance showed her giving water bottles to the audience from the stage.

The next day, Swift declared that the severe weather had forced her to postpone her performance on Saturday, November 18.

The event on Saturday will instead take place on Monday, November 20, according to a statement released on Instagram by Brazilian music company Time For Fun.

On Sunday, November 19, Swift resumed her performance in Brazil following the show's rescheduling.