Timothée Chalamet channels Charlie from Chocolate Factory at ‘Wonka’ premiere

Timothée Chalamet prompted mixed reactions from fans over his Wonka premiere outfit.



The movie's star embraced his Wonka persona at the film's Tokyo premiere on Monday. The actor referenced Willy Wonka's well-known purple coat while rocking a two-piece leather outfit that went popular on social media.

The 27-year-old Dune star accessorized his ensemble on the red carpet with hefty white Chelsea boots and a lavender leather Prada shirt tucked into matching pants.

In line with the glitter, he donned three shimmering diamond rings and left his shirt unbuttoned, revealing a huge diamond chain in a very Elvis-like manner.

Chalamet, who is presently dating 26-year-old Kylie Jenner, wore his hair in his trademark curly manner while posing for pictures with fans outside the cinema.

In the movie, which also stars Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman, and Rowan Atkinson, Chalamet plays a young Willy Wonka. It tells the story of how the character meets the Oompa Loompas and starts his chocolate empire before the events of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

Amid the glam, social media users weren't sure about the Little Women star's purple vibes, despite the fact that he looked confident in his shiny Prada outfit.

“Literally looking like oompah loompa” one fan commented, while another wrote, “looking good in that purple overall, he looks like a budget Loki.”

“oh lilac-rubber-elvis-wonka” a third chimed in.

Chalamet also uploaded a few pictures from the occasion to Instagram, where the official account gushed, "You invented purple."



