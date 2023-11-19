Charlie Puth is married to fiancée Brooke Sansone?

Fans are curious as to whether Charlie Puth and his fiancée Brooke Sansone are married after the singer posted a picture of them walking down the aisle during a wedding.
The 31-year-old singer-songwriter revealed that he and his partner Brooke had become engaged barely two months prior. After a post on his Instagram account this past weekend, some followers questioned if they had tied the knot, but it wasn't as simple as it might have seemed.
He uploaded a monochrome picture of Brooke and him making their way down the aisle at what appeared to be a wedding. Charlie looked sharp in a classic black suit with a flowery lapel, while Brooke dressed down for the event in a pastel gown.
Charlie, who is popular for songs like See You Again and Attention, once shared a caption that was just emojis. They added a lot of emojis with hearts on them as well as some that showed an angry face.
The post sparked congratulations and marriage speculation among fans. One person reacted: "NO WAY YOU ARE MARRIED!!!! CONGRATULATIONS." Another simply said: "Congratulations."
Someone asked: "ARE YOU MARRIED?" A fourth person responded: "YALL GOT MARRIED??" Whilst someone wrote: "Congratulations Charlie." Another said: "My favorite singer is now married." Someone said: "Oh my gosh, you are really married."
However, the Attention crooner confirmed in the comments that the photo was from another wedding.
Amid fans suggesting that he hasn't got married, someone wrote: "This is not their wedding photo. This is a photo when Brooke's brother got married a few months ago." Charlie responded: "Yes lol."
