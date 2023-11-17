Mauricio Umansky disapproves ‘dramatization’ of Kyle Richards separation in ‘RHOBH’

Mauricio Umansky is not happy with the latest season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.



The 53-year-old co-founder of Agency is not interested in seeing his 27-year marriage to Kyle Richards fall apart on screen as they negotiate new territory in their divorce.

During his Thursday appearance on the podcast The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Show, Umansky expressed his disinterest in witnessing the "dramatization" of his breakup on the Bravo program.

“I know that they’re dramatizing everything,” Umansky expressed disapproval to hosts Lauryn Evarts Bosstick and Michael Bosstick.

“There’s a bunch of stuff that I don’t really want to see because it will just create more noise for me and more opinions,” he said.

Adding, “People that watch that show are all opinionated and they just don’t realize it. There are two humans on the other side of your opinion. That’s really, really difficult,” the Buying Beverly Hills star added.

In an effort to lessen the ongoing "noise" surrounding the couple's breakup, Umansky turned his attention to meditation.

Umansky made the decision to only "be in and out of the Housewives" series, even though he isn't watching every episode of the 13th season of the show.