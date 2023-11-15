Kendall Jenner sparks Bad Bunny split rumours with cryptic Instagram post

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's relationship was confirmed in February 2023

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s relationship seems to be in trouble.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, the Kardashians star posted a cryptic message about acceptance, sparking rumours of a breakup with the rapper.

“What’s meant for me, will simply find me,” Jenner captioned the post featuring a beautiful landscape photo during twilight, with an orange, dusty sky in the background and silhouettes of bare fall trees in the foreground.

But without more context to go on, several fans wondered if the mysterious caption was about the supermodel’s relationship with the King of Latin Trap and showed their concern in the comments section.

“Sounds like a break up post,” one user commented.



“Did Conejo Malo hurt you?” another concerned fan asked, referencing his moniker in Spanish.

One user even posted a GIF captioned “She’s single.”

Notably, Kendall and Bad Bunny, born Benito Martinez Ocasio, were last seen together publicly on October 29 when they went out for breakfast in Beverly Hills, per TMZ.

But the low-key couple, who have remained private about their romance ever since the happy news broke in February 2023, are yet to address the status of their relationship.