Prince William puts on brave face to console 'teary' King Charles

Prince William has seemingly assumed the role of the ‘family rock’ after he emerged alongside his father King Charles during Remembrance Sunday.
According to body language expert Judi James, while speaking to Mirror, the Duke of Cambridge appeared to be tense as he paid respect and laid wreaths with his father.
During the appearance, James noted that King Charles displayed more emotion as compared to his eldest son, who seemed to take on a more stronger role.
She said: "Rapid blinking at an increased rate, as both William and Charles were doing, tends to be caused either by a suppression of tears or it can be a physiological response to an increased adrenaline prompted by tension, anxiety or even anger!
"In Charles' case, I would call the 'tears option' as his eyes did look damp and the way he rolled his eyes upward a couple of times would be another technique to avoid actually shedding tears.
"For William there was a staccato blinking that was more frequent, which would say more about inner tension.
"He seems to be presenting himself as the family rock that his father can rely on but that display of strength and calm could be underpinned by some inner tension in terms of getting it right."
