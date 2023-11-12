Prince Harry 'regretting' as Duke of Sussex's value drops

The Duke of Sussex has openly called out the royal family for mistreating him

Prince Harry’s habitual moaning and groaning over being mistreated by the royal family has reportedly gotten him concerned for his future.

According to royal author Tom Quinn, while speaking to Express, palace insiders claimed that the Duke of Sussex’s reservations with the Firm bought upon questions of his future with the royal family.

This, as per the author cast doubt over the Duke of Sussex’s positive impact as a royal, which was riddled with negativity for his family.

Quinn explained: "Someone who worked for Harry when they were at Frogmore in Windsor said to me: 'What are they going to do when people lose interest in all the complaining? What happens when the complaining has to stop? What positive role can he have as a royal?'"

Quinn claimed that this likely resulted in King Charles’ youngest son feeling regret as he seemingly diminished his value as a royal.

"Harry's made it very clear he feels horribly, badly treated. And I think he's already beginning to regret it because he understands the value of being a member of the Royal Family."