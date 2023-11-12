Princess Diana, Meghan, Kate: Inside the pregnancy cravings of royal mothers

Princess Diana to Kate: Discover rare pregnancy cravings of Royal mothers

From Princess Diana to Kate Middleton, the mothers of the British royal family made their pregnancy journey bearable by consuming their favourite food.



Let’s discover the rare food cravings of Prince William and Harry’s late mother, the Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle.

Princess Diana

An old report published in MailOnline revealed that the people’s princess used to eat bacon sandwiches when she was pregnant with Prince William.



"To Mervie, please could I have a bacon sandwich for breakfast and a much-needed rest from our friend the tomato! D," Diana wrote this note to her chef Mervyn Wycherley.



Kate Middleton

It has been reported that Princess Kate greatly enjoyed homemade vegetable curry during her first pregnancy in 2013.



An Indian couple, Hash and her wife Chan Shingadia who owned a shop in Kate's village Upper Bucklebury, Berkshire, shared with The Sun that they used to send their curry to Prince William’s wife.



"She likes my wife's cooking. We cook for her mum and family. I'm vegetarian, I only cook vegetarian curry," Harsh told the media outlet at that time.



Meghan Markle

Reportedly, Meghan Markle has maintained her healthy lifestyle when she was pregnant with her baby boy Archie Harrison.



Authors, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand revealed some pregnancy cravings of the former Suits actress in their book, Finding Freedom.



The book says, "Harry was constantly looking after his wife as well, making sure she was physically comfortable and getting her snacks."

"Guacamole and crudities was as close as she got to junk food. Not because she doesn't like it; she just didn't crave it."