Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may finally leave the royal family alone

The Sussex couple is currently planning for their comeback

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly found some footing in their brand after the couple spent their lives post Megxit riding on the royal family’s secrets.

PR consultant Laura Perkes told Mirror that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s appearances in the public eye, with their latest being at a Katy Perry concert, was likely a move to allude their promised comeback.

As per Perkes, this indicated the couple’s approach towards a more ‘normal’ life, one that no longer depended upon airing the secrets of the royal family.

"You could argue that it's a publicity stunt and part of their comeback plan, but this is one of the reasons why they wanted to step down from being working Royals, they wanted a more 'normal' life where they could move freely and make their own decisions," Laura continued.

"We're seeing that playing out right now and could be a sign that the couple are finally finding their feet in terms of building a strong brand based on values, rather than the Windsor's family secrets."