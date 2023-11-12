Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may finally leave the royal family alone

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly found some footing in their brand after the couple spent their lives post Megxit riding on the royal family’s secrets.
PR consultant Laura Perkes told Mirror that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s appearances in the public eye, with their latest being at a Katy Perry concert, was likely a move to allude their promised comeback.
As per Perkes, this indicated the couple’s approach towards a more ‘normal’ life, one that no longer depended upon airing the secrets of the royal family.
"You could argue that it's a publicity stunt and part of their comeback plan, but this is one of the reasons why they wanted to step down from being working Royals, they wanted a more 'normal' life where they could move freely and make their own decisions," Laura continued.
"We're seeing that playing out right now and could be a sign that the couple are finally finding their feet in terms of building a strong brand based on values, rather than the Windsor's family secrets."
Britney Spears reacts to mom's denial over sale of childhood dolls and journals
Rita Ora opens up about motherhood aspirations: 'No one really prepares you for it'
Lisa, from BLACKPINK, has been wrongfully morphed into a video alluding to her Crazy Horse Paris performance
Prince William and King Charles shared a noticeable facial trait during Remembrance Sunday
Kate Beckinsale was accompanied by the stylish Rita Ora
The Prince of Wales has been stepping up in his work for the Earthshot and his latest move reportedly goes against...