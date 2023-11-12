‘The Crown’ slammed for ‘distasteful’ remark about Charles and Diana’s marriage

The Crown may receive some heat from the Royal Family as its upcoming sixth season on Netflix makes a controversial statement about the marriage of Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles.

In an upcoming episode, a scene in which Princess Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki, is seen talking to her boyfriend Dodi Al Fayed, played by Khalid Abdalla, in which she compares her wedding to Charles as stepping on a landmine.

“A man called Ken Rutherford drew my attention to it. He started the Landmine Survivors Network. After his jeep hit a landmine in Somalia he lost both of his legs,” Debicki’s Diana says.

“He said to me every survivor has a date of the day they stepped on the landmine. He said, ‘Mine was December 16, 1963.’ I said, ‘Mine was 29 July, 1981, my wedding day.’”

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward told The Sun that the Netflix show is risking the ire of the royal family with the controversial dialogue.

She suggested that Diana “would never have said anything like that. I think it is an unfortunate comparison.”

“I think the mere fact that The Crown is depicting Diana’s life and her death is exploiting her memory so they can put into her mouth anything that they want to — however distasteful people might find it,” Seward shared.

Referring to Prince William and Prince Harry’s late mother’s work to raise awareness of landmines, the biographer said, “It was very important - it was her big thing and it was a great success too. It is something that she will always be remembered for.”