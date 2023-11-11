King Charles may step down due to 'persistent attacks' on him and Queen Camilla?

'King of the Isles' being 'driven out by force' as per Nostradamus prediction for 2024

French philosopher Nostradamus' predictions for 2024 have been revealed, and some of them are about the royal family.

The famous philosopher has foretold some startling things, claiming there could be drama for the royal family, a breakout of war and a major tsunami. Some analysts and historians are trying to figure out what these predictions could mean for the next year.

There are predictions that several unusual things may occur in 2024. However, one major prediction from Nostradamus makes reference to a "King of the Isles" being "driven out by force".

Some experts reportedly believe it could be King Charles who is set for exile even though there is no reference to any particular royal figurehead.

"King of the Isles driven out by force... replaced by one who will have no mark of a king," claims Nostradamus.

Expert Mario Reading, analyst and author of the book The Nostradamus Prophecies, believes the King could step down due to "persistent attacks on both himself and his second wife," Queen Camilla.



Accurate predictions from Nostradamus on the royal family were recorded just last year according to the Daily Star, with the the philosopher correctly pinning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and her age at the time of her passing.