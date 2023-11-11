Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom flash ‘victory smiles’ after legal triumph against disabled veteran

Popstar Katy Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom gave a winning smile when they surfaced in New York this Friday.

The couple have emerged victorious in a three-year legal battle against a disabled veteran over the sale of his $15 million Montecito home.

In July 2020, 84-year-old Carl Westcott signed a real estate contract agreeing to sell the 8.9-acre estate in Santa Barbara to Perry.

However, he later claimed to have been under the influence of opioids and painkillers due to major back surgery at the time of signing but this Wednesday, a Los Angeles judge ruled he was in his right mind when he made the sale.

Fresh off their triumph, Perry and Bloom emerged for a loved-up dinner date in Manhattan, holding hands as they made their way down the street.

Westcott, who suffers from Huntington's Disease, said he only realized what he had signed away when the effects of the painkillers wore off days later and at that point tried to rescind the contract.

According to People, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Joseph Lipner said: 'Westcott presented no persuasive evidence that he lacked capacity into a real estate contract.'