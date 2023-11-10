Meghan Markle playing smart game in attempt to control damage?

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is allegedly playing a smart game to "control the narrative" and suppress embarrassing stories written about her.



Prince Harry's wife, who has faced huge backlash for some of her alleged attention-seeking stunts, may try a 'clever trick' in attempt to divert attention from bad phase of her life, a royal commentator has claimed.



The expert went on claiming that Meghan's new trick will also fail to stop potentially embarrassing headlines, saying it won't working. The claim comes amid reports of the latest snub to Prince Harry as he has not been invited by his father King Charles.

Kinsey Schofield thinks that the former Hollywood star could be releasing articles with similar headlines to drive down search results on similar sounding stories that are embarrassing to Meghan,



"Perhaps these rumours of Meghan doing the Bodyguard sequel were just to dilute the Google searches regarding her negative relationships with bodyguards in the past," opined the host of the ToDiFor Daily podcast.

"So if this story about doing The Bodyguard comes out, all of these stories about Meghan firing bodyguards or not getting along with bodyguards those are driven down lower, lower, lower, lower in the Google search results," the royal expert claimed on her LA Diaries segment for Talk TV.



There were rumours that the former Suits star had been shortlisted for a role in a sequel of the 1992 film 'The Bodyguard'. The role was originally written with Prince William and Harry's mother Princess Diana in mind.



Schofield continued, "Same with Katy Perry. I mean, Meghan [went] to the Katy Perry concert last weekend. Oh, so she is friends with Katy Perry now or are we just trying to drive down the idea that Meghan and Katy Perry don't get along on Google search?

"You guys say this to me too. It's the idea that they try to divert your attention or drown out another story by pushing out a similar story so that they can control the narrative."

However, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother failed to grab headlines after the concert as the couple were slammed for flying on a private jet to see the Katy Perry gig earlier this month.

The self-proclaimed climate-conscious couple, who reside in the US, received backlash as they travelled to Las Vegas on a Gulfstream jet in a move branded hypocritical by some commentators.

Another Royal expert Angela Levin told The Sun: "They think they have gotten so grand, they wouldn't dream of taking a normal flight. They've got all these rich friends to pay for it. It's worse than 'do as I say, not as I do' because he's a patron of a charity.



"William was welcomed hugely in Singapore, which must have annoyed Harry and Meghan. This sort of behaviour is exactly why we call them eco-hypocrites."